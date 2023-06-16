Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
