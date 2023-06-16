Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

