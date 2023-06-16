Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.