Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.