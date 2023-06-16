Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $93,989. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.