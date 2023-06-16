Athena Investment Management Has $444,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Athena Investment Management grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,490,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

