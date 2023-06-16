Athena Investment Management Purchases 546 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.