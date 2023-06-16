Athena Investment Management Sells 188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Athena Investment Management cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

