AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $21.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

T opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

