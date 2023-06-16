AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.