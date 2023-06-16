Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.17. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 773,918 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

