AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 1.12% of AutoNation worth $56,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $553,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.0 %

AN stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

