Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

