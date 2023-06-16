Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.