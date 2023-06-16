Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.82 and last traded at $78.70. Approximately 326,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 849,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

