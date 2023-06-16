Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

