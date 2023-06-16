B. Riley Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Neutral

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,316,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 31.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after buying an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 26.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.