BAB, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
BAB Stock Performance
Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.09.
BAB Company Profile
