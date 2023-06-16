BAB, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.09.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

