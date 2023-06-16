Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. 1,673,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,852,434 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.34.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Further Reading

