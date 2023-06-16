Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 271,056 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

