Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 16,487 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,620,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,561. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Joint by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

