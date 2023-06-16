Bank of America Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,307,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,698,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,405 shares of company stock worth $32,540,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.