Bank of America Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $52.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

KB Home Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

