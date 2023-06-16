Bank of America Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $120.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $103.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $120.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

