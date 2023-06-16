Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.
Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance
NYSE BK opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
