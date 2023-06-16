Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

