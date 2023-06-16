Barclays Increases Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 156

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.49).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 150.05 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.00).

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank acquired 6,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,412.46). In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,052.80 ($15,081.08). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 6,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £9,920.04 ($12,412.46). Insiders bought a total of 15,949 shares of company stock worth $2,379,064 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

