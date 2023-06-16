Barclays Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. Research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,293 shares of company stock worth $644,894. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

