Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 207 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

