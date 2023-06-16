Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Decreased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

BDX stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

