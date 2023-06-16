Benchmark Downgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Hold

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Partner Cap Sec reissued a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.71. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intevac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

