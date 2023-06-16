Benin Management CORP Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

