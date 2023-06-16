Benin Management CORP Has $589,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.