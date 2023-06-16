Benin Management CORP Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.1% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

