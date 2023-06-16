Benin Management CORP Takes $242,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.