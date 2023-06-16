Bennicas & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 799.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 991,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 594,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.