Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.