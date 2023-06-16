Bennicas & Associates Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 94,069 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

