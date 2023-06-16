Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price target on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.58) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,575 ($19.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The company has a market cap of £459.61 million, a PE ratio of 4,520.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.