Bertrand Velge Acquires 44,365 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge acquired 44,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Bertrand Velge acquired 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $53,655.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11.

LifeMD Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

