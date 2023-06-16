BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 4.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.07. 44,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 503,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,491. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

