Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of BTBT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 4.53. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.45.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. On average, analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
