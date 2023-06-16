Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 4.53. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.45.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. On average, analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

