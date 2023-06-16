BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $89,815.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BK Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BK Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,157 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.