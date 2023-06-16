BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $89,815.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BK Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of BKTI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
Recommended Stories
