BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $711.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

