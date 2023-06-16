Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BSL stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
