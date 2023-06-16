Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSL stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Natixis bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $531,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

