Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
