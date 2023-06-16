BMO Capital Markets Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $93.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 64,754 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.