BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

ADC stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.