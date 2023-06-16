BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

ADC stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

