BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the third quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Further Reading

