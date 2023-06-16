BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.
NNN REIT Price Performance
NNN opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the third quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NNN REIT (NNN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.