Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.