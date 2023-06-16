Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

