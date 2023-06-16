BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.