BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.
BorgWarner Stock Performance
NYSE BWA opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.
Insider Transactions at BorgWarner
In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
