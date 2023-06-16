Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bragg Gaming Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.