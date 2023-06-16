BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $26.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,476 shares of company stock worth $3,777,099 in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 8.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.