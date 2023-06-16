Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $220.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

